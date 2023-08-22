Bridgeton police officer struck by car early Tuesday

The 28-year-old officer had serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Pattonville Fire Protection District.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Bridgeton police officer was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened just before 1:30 on the shoulder of Interstate 70 westbound at Highway 141, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Two unoccupied Bridgeton police SUVs were sitting on the right shoulder of I-70, when a Kia Sorento driven by a 70-year-old woman going westbound on I-70, east of 141, went off the road onto the right shoulder, hitting the back of one of the Bridgeton police vehicles.

The impact on the first police SUV caused it to hit the other unoccupied police SUV, which then hit the Bridgeton officer.

The officer had serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Pattonville Fire Protection District.

The woman driving the Sorento had moderate injuries and was taken to another local hospital by EMS.