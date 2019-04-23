PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash after the driver fell asleep at the wheel early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a van was traveling along Interstate 44, west of Rolla, when he fell asleep, causing the van to go off the side of the road.

The van hit a ditch and overturned. Three people were ejected from the car.

A woman who was in the car, 59-year-old Begum Razafinjatovo of Brussels, Belgium, was pronounced dead at the scene.

