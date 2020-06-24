Bull gets loose on I-255 in Columbia, lllinois

Drivers in Columbia had an unexpected guest on the road for their commute Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Some drivers on Interstate 255 got stopped by some unusual traffic Wednesday afternoon.

A rather large bull made its way onto the interstate in Columbia, Illinois.

The Columbia Police Department put out a picture of the bull and said officers were able to steer it south off I-255 towards Levee Road.

The bull's owners were able to corral it and take it back home.

The video included at the top of this story was sent to 5 On Your Side by Heather Lynn Krebel, who was able to record the bull on the side of the road as she drove past it.