Mac’s Local Eats, Pharaoh’s Donuts collaborate to make doughnut burger

ST. LOUIS — Do you love doughnuts? What about burgers? Wednesday night at Mac’s Local Eats, you’ll have the chance to try the two together.
Mac’s Local Eats collaborated with Pharaoh’s Donuts to create a doughnut burger.
Mac’s debuted the special burger last week and said it sold out early, so the restaurant brought it back for round two!
The burger is available from 4 p.m. until it is sold out. Mac’s is also offering its Southside Mac as a special on Wednesday.
