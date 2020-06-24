Mac’s Local Eats, Pharaoh’s Donuts collaborate to make doughnut burger

The burger is available Wednesday from 4 p.m. until it is sold out

ST. LOUIS — Do you love doughnuts? What about burgers? Wednesday night at Mac’s Local Eats, you’ll have the chance to try the two together.

Mac’s Local Eats collaborated with Pharaoh’s Donuts to create a doughnut burger.

Mac’s debuted the special burger last week and said it sold out early, so the restaurant brought it back for round two!

The burger is available from 4 p.m. until it is sold out. Mac’s is also offering its Southside Mac as a special on Wednesday.

Click here for a look at the full menu.