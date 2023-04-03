Unique 2-story apartments in Lafayette Square, long delayed by pandemic, to start construction

The Lagosian Apartments at 2300 Lasalle, being developed by St. Louis-based D&R Building Group, will break ground on construction in May.

ST. LOUIS — A $10 million ground-up apartment project in Lafayette Square, delayed for years by the pandemic, will soon start construction, bringing a new type of apartment to the St. Louis market.

The Lagosian Apartments at 2300 Lasalle, being developed by St. Louis-based D&R Building Group, will break ground on construction in May, said Leonard Adewunmi, who owns D&R with his brother Joseph Adewunmi. D&R’s own contractors will be building the complex.

The five-story brick apartment complex, to be built on the site of a vacant lot, is designed as 34 townhouse apartments that will each have two stories, Adewunmi said. It’s a style more commonly seen in New York City and, as far as Adewunmi knows, the first apartments in St. Louis to be built in that style.

If construction starts as is targeted for May, the developers are hoping that the apartments can be open by summer 2024, Adewunmi said.

