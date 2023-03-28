St. Louis City SC buys Downtown West buildings, adds to its real estate portfolio

The buildings are located across the street from the north end of CityPark, sandwiched between the stadium and Schlafly Tap Room.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer franchise St. Louis City SC in recent months has expanded its real estate holdings in Downtown West, purchasing a pair of buildings just north of its CityPark stadium.

The buildings, at 2111 and 2113 Olive St., add to City SC’s existing real estate in Downtown West, which already includes its 22,500-seat stadium, training facility and its future headquarters.

