New Aldi, Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A proposed in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store and a pair of new fast-food restaurants are being proposed along Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

The total 4.98-acre site at 13047 Butler Crest Drive and 13065 Old Tesson Ferry Road targeted for a new Aldi grocery store was divided from the existing McDonald’s location next door.

In a separate proposal to the same commission, two new fast-food restaurants are planned next to each other on the corner of Tesson Ferry and Schuessler roads.

A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant measuring about 5,226 square feet would have seating for 74 people inside and 24 people in an outdoor seating area, according to a preliminary development plan.

The Chipotle restaurant, which would be the first Chipotle in south St. Louis County, would also have a drive-thru and would have 46 indoor seats and 20 seats outside, according to the proposal.

