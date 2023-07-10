Senior living facility planned on long-vacant site in Maryland Heights

The McKelvey Ridge development would consist of up to 60 affordable housing units to be built on a 5.8-acre property at 12204 McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A developer is seeking zoning approval for a new independent senior living facility on a long-vacant site in St. Louis County, in a project that already has affordable housing tax credits in place.

The McKelvey Ridge development, which would consist of up to 60 affordable housing units to be built on a 5.8-acre property at 12204 McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights, is proposed by Robert Ring’s Ring Property Company LLC, through its affiliated entity McKelvey Ridge LP, according to city and state filings.

Development costs and other types of financing were not disclosed in city documents for the project, which has state and federal funding already in place.