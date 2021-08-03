Schnuck Markets debuts 'fresh' concept with small stores in small communities

The first Schnucks Fresh store will open Aug. 18 in Jasper, Indiana, a town of fewer than 16,000 people

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this month will debut a new store concept aimed at offering fresh food options to communities too small to support full-scale stores.

The first Schnucks Fresh store will open Aug. 18 in Jasper, Indiana, a town of fewer than 16,000 people about an hour northeast of Evansville, where the St. Louis-based grocer already operates six full-scale locations.

The Schnucks Fresh concept will focus heavily on fresh food departments such as produce, meat, seafood deli and bakery products, but in a smaller store format.

Existing Schnucks stores vary in size, from the 143,000-square-foot location in Loves Park, Illinois, to the 21,000-square-foot store in downtown St. Louis. But in total, Schnucks' 110 stores average around 60,000 square feet, the company said.

The Jasper Schnucks Fresh store will be only 18,000 square feet, a footprint that gives Schnucks an entry point into smaller communities.

"Schnucks Fresh provides an opportunity for growth into markets that may not be able to support a conventional supermarket size but that lack our signature fresh foods offerings," said Ted Schnuck, the family-owned company's executive vice president, supermarkets.

