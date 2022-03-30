Anheuser-Busch to invest $50M at its St. Louis brewery to expand seltzer production

The new building will be the first addition to the local campus in over 15 years, the company said in a press release. It's expected to be completed this spring.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch said Wednesday it would make a $50 million investment in its St. Louis campus, including a new, dedicated seltzer building.

The new building will be the first addition to the local campus in over 15 years, the company said in a press release. It's expected to be completed this spring.

This $50 million investment will focus specifically on increasing and enhancing the company's brewing and packaging capabilities to meet consumer demand, officials said.

The project includes upgrading one of the can lines and providing the new seltzer building with systems and equipment necessary for brewing products that have been increasing in popularity, such as Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer, officials said.

The company said the brewery also is being outfitted with "advanced technical equipment that allows for the streamlined addition of flavors to the seltzer liquid."

The project is in addition to the $100 million renovation of historic building Stockhouse 10 at the St. Louis campus into the new U.S. headquarters for EverGrain, a company backed by the brewer that repurposes grain from the brewing process into ingredients for other food and beverage products. Construction and renovation on that project, announced a year ago, is nearing completion, officials said Wednesday.

