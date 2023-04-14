$54M apartment project from Mills Properties is latest proposed for Maryland Heights

The new apartment project would be called Boulder Springs Elite.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A developer wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments in Maryland Heights, in a $54 million mixed-use development that would come at a site originally targeted for office buildings.

Mills Properties, based in Brentwood and led by founder and Chairman Bruce Mills and President and CEO Kirk Mills, is behind the new apartment project, which would be called Boulder Springs Elite.

The project would be built on 19.4 acres at 12401 Boulder Springs Parkway and 12400 Bennett Springs Court. It would be located next to the existing Boulder Springs apartment complex.

The existing property owner is Vantage Pointe Office Center LLC of Washington, Missouri, tied to Bank of Washington President Louis B. Eckelkamp III, according to city and state filings.

Half the site is vacant, the city said. That's where the new apartments would go, and the site in 2009 was approved for two office buildings that could have measured up to 420,000 square feet, according to a city report. The existing Boulder Springs complex is located on the other half of the site.

