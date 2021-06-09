Developers plot apartments for 15-acre Olivette mixed-use project

The developers plan to break ground on the apartment project this fall, saying they expect the facility to come online in spring 2023

ST. LOUIS — The developers behind a 15-acre mixed use development in Olivette are adding apartments to their project.

St. Louis-based developers KDG and KEAT Properties said Tuesday they have plans to build a 181-unit apartment building as part of their Olive Crossing mixed-use development at Olive Boulevard and Interstate 170. The developers plan to break ground on the apartment project this fall, saying they expect the facility to come online in spring 2023.

The apartments, called the Residences at Olive Crossing, will be located at the southwest corner of the 14.8-acre site being developed by KDG and KEAT Properties. The two firms will own and manage the apartments. Lamar Johnson Collaborative has been tapped as the architect for the apartments. L. Keeley Construction will be the project’s construction manager. Current plans for the apartments call for market-rate units with floor plans that will range from studios to three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the residential complex will include courtyards, dog parks, a fitness center, pet spa and pool.

The apartments will be one component of the broader Olive Crossing development, which is also slated to include a 160-room dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel, a roughly 180,000-square-foot office building and more than 30,000 square feet for retail, restaurant and commercial space. A spokeswoman said the office building, hotel and retail projects will be completed in phases following the residential project. The developers declined to disclose investment costs for the projects.

The addition of apartments to Olive Crossing alters plans for the site, significantly reducing the amount of office space developers previously planned for the project.