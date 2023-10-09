No timeline for Ballpark Village expansion, St. Louis Cardinals say, citing interest rates, inflation

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and development partner Cordish Cos. still have their eye on adding another residential tower in Ballpark Village, but financial conditions mean that there's no timeline for starting the project.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in an interview Thursday the Cardinals and Cordish have plans for future expansion of Ballpark Village, the mixed-use development adjacent to Busch Stadium. At the top of the agenda for expansion is the addition of a second residential tower, seeking to build off the success of One Cardinal Way, the $120 million, 297-unit apartment tower that opened in 2020 as part of the district’s $260 million phase two expansion. While bullish on the market opportunity for a second tower, DeWitt said Thursday the proposed project isn't imminent due to inflation that raised construction costs, plus subsequent interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve meant to address the problem.