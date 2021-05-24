First look: Inside Ballpark Village's soon-to-open coworking space

A new 30,000-square-foot coworking concept, called Spark St. Louis, will soon open inside Ballpark Village’s office tower

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village is taking a swing at coworking.

A new 30,000-square-foot coworking concept, called Spark St. Louis, will soon open inside Ballpark Village’s office tower. Members of the new facility, jointly operated by the St. Louis Cardinals and development partner Cordish Cos., will begin moving in the first week of June.

Spark St. Louis will span the entire ninth floor of the Ballpark Village’s 127,000-square foot, 11-story PwC Pennant Building. It will include individual workstations and more than 80 private offices. It also has fully furnished suites, which include views of Busch Stadium and the city, that can house 15 to 20 employees. The facility said those spaces can be customized to connect with neighboring suites to fit larger teams or accommodate social distancing.

The new coworking space will offer both monthly memberships and daily passes. Desk memberships start at $225 per month and private office rates begin at $595. Day passes, which are available to non-members, are $15 per day.

Spark St. Louis will be the third location for Cordish’s Spark coworking brand. It opened its first location in Baltimore, which is also the headquarters city for Cordish, in 2016. The coworking brand’s second facility opened last year in Kansas City in the Power & Light District. Construction of Spark St. Louis began in January. A buildout cost was not disclosed.

Amenities at Spark St. Louis will include 24-hour access, mailboxes and concierge mail service, a member kitchenette, indoor bike racks, a podcast studio, private phone call areas and a training room.

While coworking space can sometimes be seen as a destination for technology companies and startups, Spark Director of Community and Partnerships Shervonne Cherry said Cordish’s facilities are “industry agnostic.” Spark St. Louis did not share current leasing figures, but said it has signed up tenants from a wide array of industries, including cybersecurity, food manufacturing, logistics and marketing.