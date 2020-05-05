BJC turns to furloughs, other cost-saving measures

"We are focused on a balanced approach utilizing savings from the categories outlined, including reductions in hours and pay for team members"

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare said Monday it would furlough an unspecified number of employees for eight weeks and cut other expenses, after cancelling elective procedures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The St. Louis-based health system also said that, over the next two weeks, it would suspend 401(k) and 401(b) employer matches for the rest of the year, delay annual salary increases, reduce those already in place for senior executives and cut hours for some exempt employees. Directors, vice presidents, presidents and all members of the executive leadership team will take pay cuts of between 5% and 25%, it said.

BJC will continue to pay the full cost of medical and dental premiums for furloughed workers, Jackie Tischler, BJC chief people officer, said in a news release.

June Fowler, a BJC senior vice president, said the exact number of affected workers won't be clear until the end of next week. The health care system has 28,000 local employees.

"We are at the beginning of our planning and do not have a target number of employees to be furloughed," she said. "We are focused on a balanced approach utilizing savings from the categories outlined, including reductions in hours and pay for team members."

