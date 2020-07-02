ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues’ minor league affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage in the American Hockey League, has been purchased by the Vegas Golden Knights.

If the move is approved by the AHL Board of Governors, the Rampage will finish the 2019-2020 season in San Antonio as the Blues’ affiliate before moving to Las Vegas next season, according to KMOX.

Officials with the Blues said the hunt for a new minor league affiliate is underway.

“We are aware of the news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization,” said Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong in a statement. “The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor league affiliate will begin immediately. We will have no further comment on this topic at this time.”

Vegas’ current AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, was the Blues' minor league affiliate from 2013 to 2017 before the change.

Click here for more from the St. Louis Business Journal.

More Local News