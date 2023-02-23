Construction under way at Boeing St. Louis for 'future military aircraft production'

The 47,500-square-foot facility is expected to be operational in 2025 and will be operated by Boeing Phantom Works.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) announced Thursday that construction has begun on a new facility to house post-assembly phases of future military aircraft production.

The 47,500-square-foot facility is expected to be operational in 2025 and will be operated by Phantom Works, the name of Boeing Defense, Space & Security’s proprietary research, development and prototyping division. A Boeing spokesperson said the building will be "secure for proprietary/classified work so we are not disclosing the work we will be doing."

"There are a lot of new military aircraft competitions right now; this facility would be relevant to competing for any of them," said Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDyamic Advisory, an aerospace and defense management consulting firm.

The construction project comes three months after Boeing unveiled plans to end production of its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in late 2025 following completion of final orders for the U.S. Navy.