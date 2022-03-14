Rich LoRusso, owner of LoRusso's Cucina, dies at 63

LoRusso was open on Facebook about his battle with ALS.

ST. LOUIS — Richard "Rich" LoRusso, chef, restaurateur and owner of St. Louis Italian eatery LoRusso’s Cucina, died Wednesday following a six-month battle with a rare form of ALS. He was 63.

LoRusso opened LoRusso’s Cucina in 1986 with his wife, Terri. In the 36 years it’s been open, the restaurant has become “one of the city’s most beloved spots for upscale, yet approachable Italian fare,” the Riverfront Times says.

Its food writer, Cheryl Baehr, wrote that LoRusso was known for welcoming patrons into the restaurant, “donning his chef coat and greeting every guest to make them feel important.”