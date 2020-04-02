ST. LOUIS — British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen sold his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to a company controlled by Paul Goldschmidt, the first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, for $5.5 million.
Oosthuizen sold the 10,418-square-foot home at 12230 Tillinghast Circle to Tillinghast Palms LLC, managed by Paul Goldschmidt and wife, Amy Goldschmidt. Bank of Texas provided a $3.85 million loan to the buyers. The price equated to $528 per square foot.
The deal was brokered by Michael Gazlay of K2 Realty.
The home was built on the 1.03-acre site along a lake in 2014. It's in Old Palm Golf Club, which has a golf course and clubhouse. It has seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a golf simulator/theater projector, a bar, a pool, a summer kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green.
Click here to view the photos.
