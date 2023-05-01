Tuesday Morning is going out of business, shuttering remaining stores, including in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday Morning Corp is going out of business after a liquidation company agreed to buy the business, and it has begun closeout sales at its remaining 200 stores, including in St. Louis.

Judge Edward Morris in the Fort Worth, Texas, division of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas approved the sale of the Dallas-based home goods retailer to Hilco Merchant Resources, according to the Dallas Morning News. The liquidation company paid over $32 million for the business, and the purchase means employees at Tuesday Morning’s headquarters and stores will be laid off as the retailer winds down its operation in the next few weeks, the publication reported.