St. Louis Bread Co. partners with Amazon to update its loyalty experience

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. is collaborating with Amazon.com Inc. to create a more personalized and convenient loyalty experience, company officials said.

The national bakery-café, known locally as Saint Louis Bread Co., on Wednesday said it is the first national restaurant to integrate loyalty identification and payment into Amazon One, the tech giant’s payment system that works by reading users’ palm print.

Panera's Chief Digital Officer George Hanson said guests who opt-in to the program will be able to walk it the café and put their palm over the Amazon One device, which will trigger a prompt for the worker to greet the guest by name, mention available rewards and recommend products based on past orders.

The rollout is being piloted at the cafés located on Clayton Road in Town and Country and on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.

