Caruso's Deli in downtown St. Louis closes its doors after 10 years

ST. LOUIS — Caruso's Deli in downtown St. Louis has closed its doors for good after 10 years, according to a Facebook post.

"It's with heavy hearts that after over a decade of serving our community we must announce that due to COVID-19 we will be closing our doors for the last time this Wednesday," the post said.

The eatery, located at 1000 Washington Ave., served a limited menu Tuesday and Wednesday as the pandemic restricted hours. Pre-COVID, Caruso's was open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caruso's served both a breakfast and lunch menu consisting of favorites such as its pretzel grilled cheese, prime rib French dip, breakfast burritos and quesadillas, and its breakfast panini. The deli also served salads and sweet treats, like the Italian cannolo and fresh-baked cookies.

"The memories we made are some of the most treasured moments in our lives and we want to thank both our customers and employees we've had over these past 10 years," the Caruso family, which owns the deli, said on Facebook.

Mandel/Merchandise Mart Equity LLC, tied to Barry Mandel of Milwaukee, owns the building where Caruso's Deli is located.

Jerry Caruso is listed as the owner of Caruso's Deli, according to the Missouri Secretary of State office.