Clayton senior living development takes shape, set to open in October

CLAYTON, Mo. — Over the next month, construction workers will be putting the finishing touches on a $121 million senior living development located on a high-profile corner of Clayton.

Ryan Cos. is completing work on the 13-story Clarendale Clayton development that will include 281 luxury senior living residences — 195 independent living apartments with one, two and three bedrooms; 66 assisted living apartments; and 20 memory care units, according to Executive Director Ryan McHugh.

Rates range from $3,495 to $14,595 per month depending on the room and type of care, officials said.

The development boasts a variety of amenities, such as elevated dining, a fitness class studio, a cardio and weight training studio, a full-service salon and spa, a theater and an art studio.

Officials said the development will be managed by Des Moines, Iowa-based Life Care Services when it opens in October.

The development is located at the intersection of Clayton and Hanley roads, at 7651 Clayton Road. The site stood vacant for 15 years after a Schnucks grocery store closed and redevelopment plans stalled due to public and government roadblocks.

McHugh talked about the construction process, which began in March 2018, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the project.

Some nursing homes have struggled during COVID. How did design or construction change for Clarendale Clayton due to the pandemic? As a senior living residence, safety has been and will continue to be one of our primary focuses. We have partnered with Ryan Cos., who has a proven track record of designing and constructing senior living residences with a complete understanding of specific design elements to best meet our resident’s needs. From an operational standpoint, we are at the forefront of safety precautions with our proprietary EverSafe 360 program, which was specifically designed to ensure the safety of all residents, staff and visitors to the community. We will be using Accushield technology upon entering the community, which will allow for safe, contactless entry into the community while still abiding by CDC guidelines. One other step that Clarendale Clayton is taking to ensure safety is requiring all of our staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

How has leasing performed? I am pleased to announce that interest in Clarendale Clayton has been amazing, and our sales team continues to exceed expectations in regards to deposits. We celebrated a record month in July, as far as deposits, and have further exceeded that benchmark in August. As far as our apartment options, we truly have something for everyone. Our independent living apartments range from one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments all the way to our three-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bathroom penthouses. We also offer several different apartment options for our assisted living and memory care neighborhoods. We understand that offering several options will better accommodate our prospects diverse needs and desires.