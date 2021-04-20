Local comedy club opening location at Streets of St. Charles

The family-owned comedy club will open its doors this fall on Beale Street between Prasino restaurant and Arch Apparel

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Louis Funny Bone Comedy Club will soon join the lineup of retail shops and restaurants at the Streets of St. Charles development.

The family-owned comedy club will open its doors this fall on Beale Street between Prasino restaurant and Arch Apparel. It will occupy about 4,860 square feet of space there, which is about the same as the space it currently occupies in Westport Plaza, officials said. Funny Bone will leave its location at Westport Plaza, which it has occupied for 38 years, at the end of the year once its lease expires, according to officials with Cullinan Properties.

"We will strive to bring the best up-and-coming talent along with familiar high-profile comics that the crowds love," Jerry Kubach, owner of the comedy club, said in a statement. "Stay tuned for the list of comics that will be performing in the fall."

Kubach said the evening activity at Streets of St. Charles and the area's fun atmosphere attracted him to the development. Funny Bone hosts talent both from St. Louis and nationally touring comedians. The club also hosts a weekly open mic night on Tuesdays.

"We are excited to expand the entertainment options at Streets of St. Charles with Funny Bone Comedy Club, which greatly complements the wide array of shopping and dining options," Patricia Kueneke, senior leasing representative with Cullinan Properties. "Patrons will now be able to do some shopping, grab dinner and catch a show, all in one convenient, exciting location."

In February, Streets of St. Charles added Loaded: Elevated Nachos from Brad Merten and Brandon Holzhueter to its lineup.