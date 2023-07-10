STLCC shows off plans for latest addition in $500M modernization project

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building will be built on the STLCC's Florissant Valley campus.

ST. LOUIS — Construction will soon get underway on a new $61.97 million health sciences building as part of St. Louis Community College’s nearly $500 million facilities update at its four campuses.

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building will be built on the STLCC's Florissant Valley campus, located at 3400 Pershall Road in Ferguson in north St. Louis County.

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for July 19 for the building. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2024, according to the college.