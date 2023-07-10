x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

STLCC shows off plans for latest addition in $500M modernization project

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building will be built on the STLCC's Florissant Valley campus.
Credit: St. Louis Community College
A rendering of the new health sciences building to be built at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College.

ST. LOUIS — Construction will soon get underway on a new $61.97 million health sciences building as part of St. Louis Community College’s nearly $500 million facilities update at its four campuses.

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building will be built on the STLCC's Florissant Valley campus, located at 3400 Pershall Road in Ferguson in north St. Louis County.

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for July 19 for the building. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2024, according to the college.

PARIC Corp. is serving as the general contractor for the project, after being chosen through a competitive selection process. KAI is the architect for the project, which will expand capacity for STLCC's nursing, dental hygiene and radiology technology programs, college officials said. The project also includes state-of-the-art equipment and simulator labs to train students for careers in emergency medical and paramedic technology, officials said. 

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out