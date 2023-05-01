Contract clause allowed XFL to recoup much of its Dome rental fees for Battlehawks games

The XFL, the spring football league that owns the St. Louis Battlehawks, paid $100,000 per game this season for its St. Louis franchise to play five regular season home games at The Dome. An incentive clause included its contract with Explore St. Louis, the tourism agency that operates the Dome, allowed the XFL to earn rebates if it met certain attendance thresholds. As part of the contract between the two entities, a rebate was to be paid on a per-game basis based on attendance. The rebate was $1 per ticket scanned if more than 10,000 tickets were scanned at a single game and $2 per ticket if more than 20,000 tickets were scanned.