See the former St. Louis Mills mall transform from shopping center to industrial park (Photos)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Construction to turn the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood into an industrial park is well underway, with the interior increasingly looking more like the inside of a warehouse and less like a shopping mall.

New mall owner Industrial Commercial Properties, commonly known as ICP and based in Cleveland, specializes in turning fading former malls into industrial space, which is booming in part due to the growth of e-commerce.

So far, the Ohio company has invested about $30 million in the project inside the mall at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., which will be called Hazelwood Business Park, Chief Operating Officer Chris Salata said.