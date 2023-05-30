Downtown hotel near convention center sells for $11.5M

The hotel is associated with the IHG hotel brand.

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis hotel is under new ownership.

The 293-room Holiday Inn St. Louis Downtown hotel at 811 N. Ninth St., which is just west of the America's Center convention complex and also has a legal address on Convention Plaza, was sold for $11.5 million in a deal that closed in December, according to city records. The hotel is associated with the IHG hotel brand.