Downtown hotel near convention center sells for $11.5M

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis hotel is under new ownership.
The 293-room Holiday Inn St. Louis Downtown hotel at 811 N. Ninth St., which is just west of the America's Center convention complex and also has a legal address on Convention Plaza, was sold for $11.5 million in a deal that closed in December, according to city records. The hotel is associated with the IHG hotel brand.
An entity associated with previous owner Iron Point Titan Management sold the property to a corporation created in November, Vidhi 8 LLC, based out of a house near Fort Wayne, Indiana, records show. The company is registered in both Missouri and Indiana to Hira Sonani, who at one point managed a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Columbia City, Indiana, near Fort Wayne.