x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Hotel project delayed by pandemic moves forward in Maryland Heights

Sina Hospitality plans to redevelop the former Northport office building at 12131 Dorsett Road into a four-story, 115-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel.
Credit: Maryland Heights/St. Louis Business Journal
This rendering shows the Home2 Suites hotel planned in the Westport area of Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new $12 million extended-stay hotel planned at the site of a former office building in Maryland Heights is moving ahead after years of delays.

Sina Hospitality plans to redevelop the former Northport office building at 12131 Dorsett Road into a four-story, 115-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, according to plans filed with the city. 

The 2-acre site is just east of Interstate 270 and in the Westport area, near a major mixed-use development planned for Westport Plaza.

City officials approved a conditional-use permit and a review of the building permit is underway, according to the city website.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out