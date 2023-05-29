Hotel project delayed by pandemic moves forward in Maryland Heights

Sina Hospitality plans to redevelop the former Northport office building at 12131 Dorsett Road into a four-story, 115-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new $12 million extended-stay hotel planned at the site of a former office building in Maryland Heights is moving ahead after years of delays.

Sina Hospitality plans to redevelop the former Northport office building at 12131 Dorsett Road into a four-story, 115-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, according to plans filed with the city.

The 2-acre site is just east of Interstate 270 and in the Westport area, near a major mixed-use development planned for Westport Plaza.

City officials approved a conditional-use permit and a review of the building permit is underway, according to the city website.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.