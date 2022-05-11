Louie owner to open new Clayton restaurant this fall

Restaurateur Matt McGuire said he thinks the new restaurant is best described as “a classic city tavern and steakhouse” and “an intimate supper club.”

CLAYTON, Mo. — The owner of Louie, a celebrated Italian restaurant in the DeMun neighborhood in Clayton, announced he’s opening another dining spot in the former I Fratellini space this fall.

Restaurateur Matt McGuire's Wright’s Tavern will be located at 7624 Wydown Blvd. McGuire, who said he is self-funding this project, is leasing the space. The building is owned by 7626 Wydown LLC, an entity whose registered agent is attorney James Sherby of Clayton, according to county and state records.

McGuire said he thinks the new restaurant is best described as “a classic city tavern and steakhouse” and “an intimate supper club.” The space is very small, according to McGuire. It’s only around 1,100 square feet and will seat about 40 customers at a time.

He said he has been fond of the look and feel of Wydown Boulevard for quite some time, and when the opportunity presented itself to lease a space there, he went for it.

McGuire said he has known Zoe Robinson, who owned I Fratellini, for many years. Robinson had announced in November that she'd struck a deal to sell I Fratellini, as well as her two other Clayton restaurants, Bar Les Freres and Billie Jean, all of which had closed during the pandemic. However that deal didn't work out.