Edward Jones vacates Des Peres headquarters, now seeking to rent out space

DES PERES, Mo. — Edward Jones is no longer occupying one of the buildings at its Des Peres campus but has purchased the building as it looks to lease it out to other tenants.

As of Wednesday, the St. Louis-based financial services firm still lists the seven-story building at 1245 JJ Kelley Memorial Drive in Des Peres on its website as part of its South Campus, along with its main headquarters building at 12555 Manchester Road. The buildings are close to each other, off Interstate 270.

The JJ Kelley building, clocking in at about 227,000 square feet according to an online listing, was previously occupied solely by Edward Jones, which has decided to vacate all that office space, according to a second-quarter report from commercial real estate firm CBRE. That move contributed to a jump in the region’s overall office vacancy in the second quarter to 15.2%, up from 14.4% at the same time last year, according to CBRE research.