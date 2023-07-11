x
Business Journal

GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness to open second location, to focus on LGBTQ+ community

GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness plans to open a second location at 6155 S Grand Blvd. in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood.
Credit: Connor Hart
From left to right: GreaterHealth CEO Marcus Howard and Pharmacy Manager Kenneth Powell Jr.

ST. LOUIS — GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, as it plans to open a second location at 6155 S Grand Blvd. in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood.

The pharmacy, which is expected to open early next year, is being built in partnership with Novus Health in what will be Novus’ new headquarters, GreaterHealth’s CEO Marcus Howard said.

Novus specializes in serving patients who are members of the LGBTQ+ community and, as a result, the people working, services offered and medication stocked at GreaterHealth’s upcoming location are “going to look totally different” than those offered at its first location, which is a part of Delmar DivINe and located at 5503 Delmar Blvd, Howard said.

That’s because GreaterHealth was founded on the notion of being “radically inclusive and culturally responsive,” he said.

Click here to read more of the St. Louis Business Journal's story.

