GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness to open second location, to focus on LGBTQ+ community

ST. LOUIS — GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, as it plans to open a second location at 6155 S Grand Blvd. in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood.

The pharmacy, which is expected to open early next year, is being built in partnership with Novus Health in what will be Novus’ new headquarters, GreaterHealth’s CEO Marcus Howard said.

Novus specializes in serving patients who are members of the LGBTQ+ community and, as a result, the people working, services offered and medication stocked at GreaterHealth’s upcoming location are “going to look totally different” than those offered at its first location, which is a part of Delmar DivINe and located at 5503 Delmar Blvd, Howard said.

