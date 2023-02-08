Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis

In October, Emerson said it sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday.

Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.

“Following a comprehensive review, we selected St. Louis, Missouri as our headquarters and are working to identify an appropriate location in the area," President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said in a news release.

Emerson did not share details in the news release about its review process or a timeline regarding its search for a new headquarters locally.

Emerson has been based in St. Louis since its founding 1890.

Emerson reported Wednesday it had sales of $3.4 billion in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, up 7% from a year ago.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.