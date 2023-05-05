Fan Expo St. Louis is canceled permanently

Over the years, the event drew pop culture-related celebrities such as Jason Momoa, William Shatner and Stan Lee to St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A “comic-con” convention that has been held annually in St. Louis for nearly a decade has been canceled for this year and will not be held in future years, the convention organizer said.

The Fan Expo convention, previously known as Wizard World, has taken place at The Dome at America’s Center since 2013, except for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The convention organizer, a division of global events company Informa called Fan Expo HQ, had originally said this year’s event would take place June 23-25.

The St. Louis version of the event has been canceled, along with all future events in St. Louis, organizers said.



A spokesman for Fan Expo did not respond to questions about the reasons behind the convention’s exit from St. Louis.

