Italian restaurant in Chesterfield closes

"It's a bittersweet moment," Sanfilippo said in a statement. "I have been in business for the past 30 years, in an industry with a 95% failure rate, so I am immensely proud of what we've been able to accomplish. In this business you must devote almost all of your time and effort in order to be successful, and that's what I've done since I was 24 years old. But at this stage of my life, I'm really looking forward to going to dinner with my friends on a Saturday night, and truly start enjoying all of the things in life I have been missing."