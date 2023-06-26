St. Louis board votes to advance Forest Park, Citygarden projects

Ted Spade , of SWT Design, said at a Monday meeting of the St. Louis Preservation Board that the far eastern part of the park "hasn't had a lot of attention as late."

The plan – delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic – is to beautify Jefferson, Round and Bowl lakes, including via restored shorelines. Added will be a visitor overlook and waterfall at Jefferson, new fountain at Round and education pavilion at Bowl, according to Forest Park Forever. Seven Pools and its historic bridge are also to be restored, while a river system that now ends northwest of Steinberg Skating Rink will be connected to Jefferson, which features an urban fishing program.