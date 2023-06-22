St. Louis County gym consolidates to one location, opens at The District

The 16,500-square-foot gym offers adaptive and athletic training, bodybuilding, everyday lifting, Krav Maga and strongman training.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — House of Pain Gym, a strength training gym and fitness center, last Monday opened in The District in Chesterfield.

Located along Interstate 64, The District is a 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets into a shopping and entertainment center.

The 16,500-square-foot gym owned by Joe Corbett offers adaptive and athletic training, bodybuilding, everyday lifting, Krav Maga and strongman training, officials said.

House of Pain Gym previously operated a Maryland Heights location at 12632 Dorsett Road that closed earlier this year. Aldi intends to build a new store in its place.

The company closed an existing location at 251 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd. to open at The District.

The new location is smaller than its now-closed 25,000-square-foot Maryland Heights location but larger than the old 13,000-square-foot Chesterfield location. Corbett said the new gym is better laid out and fits more equipment, as there isn’t any wasted space.

