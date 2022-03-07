Carpenters union accuses former St. Louis leader of 'misappropriation' of funds

A person familiar with the matter said Bond's pension could be at stake in the proceeding.

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America on Friday accused the former leader of St. Louis' chapter, Al Bond, of "misappropriation of union funds and defrauding the Brotherhood."

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council said it was bringing "internal union charges" against Bond, who couldn't be reached for comment. "The matter is expected to be set for trial where (Bond) will have an opportunity to respond to the charges," the regional council said in a Friday-dated memo to its representatives and staff that was shared with the Business Journal.

A person familiar with the matter said Bond's pension could be at stake in the proceeding.

"In addition to the UBC's ongoing investigation, the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council is completing its own investigation of the former St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council and will be taking appropriate action," the memo states.

A spokesman for the Chicago chapter confirmed that it circulated the memo to members Friday, but declined further comment.

The national union, based in Washington, D.C., has said that it dissolved the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council in September "to increase oversight of operations, reduce costs, maximize available resources and increase market competitiveness."

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.