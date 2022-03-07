Wally's opening first St. Louis-area location this week

Wally's 36,000-square-foot retail space houses a Wally's Cafe serving hand-carved barbecue, freshly made sandwiches and popcorn, and jerky by the pound.

FENTON, Mo. — Wally's, the Pontiac, Illinois-based gas station and retail shop operator, will open its first St. Louis-area location Friday.

The travel center brand's new location, at 950 Assembly Parkway at the Fenton Logistics Park, hosts 72 gas pumps (spanning the length of over two football fields, officials said) and five electric vehicle charging stations.

The Fenton store is the brand's second location, having opened its first in Pontiac in fall 2020.

Wally's 36,000-square-foot new retail space houses a Wally's Cafe serving hand-carved barbecue station, freshly made sandwiches and popcorn, and jerky by the pound, as well as hand-scooped ice cream and baked goods.

The travel center, which is open 24 hours daily, also offers branded hats, car air fresheners, drink coasters and koozies, and other souvenirs. A Winnebago camper serves as a display in the store, which also sells coolers and other camping gear.

"Wally's is home of the Great American Road Trip and we have created a unique and interactive guest experience for the traveler. We are thrilled to be bringing our great service, tasty food and clean restrooms to Fenton," says Wally's President and CEO Michael Rubenstein, who co-founded the company.

