London Tea Room sues new downtown St. Louis landlord, claims it can't use all its space

About 40% of the tea room's leased space can’t currently be used, according to court documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — London Tea Room, the tea and English cuisine destination, hoped to expand its afternoon service when it moved in October from Tower Grove South to Downtown West.

But the business says in a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis Circuit Court that its new landlord breached their lease by failing to comply with city building codes, ensuring the business could not get an occupancy permit for the entire space at 1900 Locust St.

In October, a St. Louis building inspector informed the London Tea Room that because of building code violations, it couldn’t lawfully occupy approximately 1,840 square feet of the first floor; 1,840 square feet and 300 square feet of the second floor and second-floor balcony, respectively; and 2,700 square feet of the patio, the lawsuit says.

In total, about 40% of the leased space can’t currently be used, according to court documents.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.