Schnucks sets opening date for St. Louis-area natural food store

Located at 220 THF Blvd. in Chesterfield, Eatwell Market will offer local products and emphasize natural and organic foods.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. on Monday said it will open its new natural food store in Chesterfield next month.

Eatwell Market by Schnucks will open at 8 a.m. on March 29, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Located at 220 THF Blvd., the location will offer local products and emphasize natural and organic foods, the company said.

The location will be the company’s second store under the Eatwell banner. The first, located in Columbia, Missouri, opened in 2020.

The new 30,000-square-foot Eatwell is in Chesterfield Commons. The site previously housed a Babies R Us location.

Schnuck Markets said the store will carry thousands of natural and organic items, with both organically- and conventionally-grown fruits and vegetables in its produce department; and a meat department specializing in products raised without added antibiotics and growth hormones.

The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

