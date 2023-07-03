Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes slash millions for St. Louis-area projects

Most prominently, Parson vetoed $46 million for an allied health building at St. Louis Community College.

ST. LOUIS — Millions of dollars in funding for St. Louis-area projects has been slashed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who made 201 vetoes, cutting $555.3 million from the coming year's state budget.

The General Assembly, which OK'd the $51.8 billion budget in May, returns for a veto session in September, but would need two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate to override the Parson moves.

Most prominently, Parson vetoed $46 million for an allied health building at St. Louis Community College. A spokesperson for the college didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also cut $10 million from a $25 million appropriation for Great Rivers Greenway, the St. Louis-based developer of urban trails. It's for the Brickline Greenway, which is to connect Fairground Park, Forest Park, Tower Grove Park and the Gateway Arch.