Red Cross, lab provider Creative Testing Solutions plan 'showcase' lab, with $30M price tag, in Maryland Heights

The St. Louis labs currently operate out of the Red Cross office building at 4050 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis-based chapter of the American Red Cross and its associated testing laboratory are constructing a $30 million laboratory in St. Louis County and moving out of their longtime Central West End facility, more than 15 years after first looking for a new location.

The Red Cross-Missouri and Arkansas Region, the locally based two-state chapter of the national organization, is partnering with a blood testing company partially owned by the Red Cross, Creative Testing Solutions, to build new laboratories for both organizations and an operations facility for CTS at 13610 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.