Red Cross, lab provider Creative Testing Solutions plan 'showcase' lab, with $30M price tag, in Maryland Heights

Credit: AMERICAN RED CROSS
This rendering shows the new laboratory and office space that CTS and the Red Cross have under construction in Maryland Heights. The current facility is in the Central West End.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis-based chapter of the American Red Cross and its associated testing laboratory are constructing a $30 million laboratory in St. Louis County and moving out of their longtime Central West End facility, more than 15 years after first looking for a new location.

The Red Cross-Missouri and Arkansas Region, the locally based two-state chapter of the national organization, is partnering with a blood testing company partially owned by the Red Cross, Creative Testing Solutions, to build new laboratories for both organizations and an operations facility for CTS at 13610 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis labs currently operate out of the Red Cross office building at 4050 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End, which the nonprofit organization has put up for sale as a possible redevelopment opportunity.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal's website.

