Indoor sports training complex to open in Metro East

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Sports Barn , an indoor training facility primarily for baseball and softball players, has plans to open a second location in Metro East before the end of the year

The new complex, which hasn’t yet announced a physical address, will be located near routes 225 and 143 in Wood River, Illinois. Sports Barn currently has one location in Wentzville, Missouri, which opened in 2015.

“Illinois was ripe for the picking, as we saw it, because there are a few clubs and facilities, but there’s nothing like this,” Sports Barn co-owner Chris Cradick said. “This will have a full-sized infield, 30-foot ceilings, long cages, and we’re thinking the impact it’s going to have on Madison County and southern Illinois will be huge.”