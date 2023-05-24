New hotel, townhouses, theater and event venue among more than $150M in Kingsway projects planned north of Delmar

ST. LOUIS — Developers behind the Kingsway District that plan to redevelop sites north of Delmar Boulevard unveiled more than $150 million in projects Tuesday as part of a request for a $750,000 bridge loan.
To date, developers of the planned district covering 207 acres in north St. Louis, just north of Delmar Boulevard and the so-called “Delmar Divide” that separates the city by racial and economic lines, had publicly announced two commercial projects for the site. Those were the $62.7 million Bridge apartment complex, which is in the financing phase, and the $6.2 million Elevation office building and business incubator, currently under construction.
The developers also plan housing in the neighborhoods north of Delmar, but no further details of those plans were mentioned in the documents. The city already has approved tax increment financing for projects in the Kingsway District.