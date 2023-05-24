New hotel, townhouses, theater and event venue among more than $150M in Kingsway projects planned north of Delmar

The city already has approved tax increment financing for projects in the Kingsway District.

ST. LOUIS — Developers behind the Kingsway District that plan to redevelop sites north of Delmar Boulevard unveiled more than $150 million in projects Tuesday as part of a request for a $750,000 bridge loan.

To date, developers of the planned district covering 207 acres in north St. Louis, just north of Delmar Boulevard and the so-called “Delmar Divide” that separates the city by racial and economic lines, had publicly announced two commercial projects for the site. Those were the $62.7 million Bridge apartment complex, which is in the financing phase, and the $6.2 million Elevation office building and business incubator, currently under construction.