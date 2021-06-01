IBM provides Harris-Stowe State University with $2M to bolster technology curriculum

"Harris-Stowe State University is thrilled to collaborate with IBM to provide greater access to skills and training in the tech industry"

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) said Tuesday that global technology firm IBM will provide it with more than $2 million in resources aimed at helping students and faculty gain new technology skills.

Armonk, New York-based IBM will offer HSSU more than $2 million in artificial intelligence and open hybrid cloud technology resources as part of a new initiative supporting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“Harris-Stowe State University is thrilled to collaborate with IBM to provide greater access to skills and training in the tech industry,” said Corey Bradford, president of HSSU. “As the world, more than ever relies on the use of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to solve grand societal challenges, Harris-Stowe must continue to develop well prepared and ready graduates to join the STEM workforce. This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to supporting student and faculty development and assisting in preparing students to compete and lead globally.”

Officials said the partnership between HSSU and IBM will focus on developing curriculum and training that provides students and faculty the ability to develop skills in technology including artificial intelligence, blockchain, data science, cybersecurity cloud and quantum computing.

IBM’s donation to HSSU is part of an effort that includes giving $100 million in technology, software, training and curriculum content to HBCUs. IBM (NYSE: IBM), which had 2019 revenue of $77.1 billion, announced the initiative in September.