In-N-Out Burger addresses speculation on Missouri expansion

By limiting itself largely to California, In-N-Out's exclusivity has helped increase its notoriety as a fast food chain.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Fans of In-N-Out Burger won’t be able to enjoy the company’s food in the Show-Me State anytime soon.

“I am able to confirm that we do not have current plans to open restaurants in Missouri,” Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said in a statement to the Business Journal.

Once only a California delicacy, In-N-Out has expanded in recent years, opening locations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and — coming in 2026 — Tennessee.

The stretch into the middle of the country isn't expected to be the end of the Baldwin Park, California-based fast-food chain's expansion.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, and has grown to 385 locations. By limiting itself largely to California, its exclusivity has helped increase its notoriety, making it a mainstay of pop culture, particularly known for its long drive-thru lines and simplistic menu.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.