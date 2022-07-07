Greek restaurant in Clayton to close

The announcement gave no reason for the closing. The restaurant's last day will be Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A family-owned Greek restaurant in Clayton will close its doors permanently after service Saturday, its owners announced on social media.

Katerina's Greek Restaurant said Monday in a Facebook post, "Dearest friends. We are sorry to announce Katerina's Greek Restaurant will permanently close at the end of day Saturday July 9th. It's been our pleasure to serve you and your family and friends."

The restaurant opened at 7822 Bonhomme Avenue in Clayton in August 2019.

The announcement gave no reason for the closing, but in response to one comment asking why the restaurant was closing, the owners said in part, "It's been a tough decision."

Owners Tracy and Crist Dubis named the restaurant after their daughter, Katherine, who died in February 2015 after being struck by a car while she was leaving a St. Louis Blues game.