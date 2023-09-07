Katie Lee Collier is looking beyond pandemic, focusing on future growth, expansion

Collier has three more St. Louis-area restaurants in various stages of conceptualization and is “working on some pretty big accounts” for Katie’s retail line.

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic spurred Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria — the business that began as Katie’s Pizza Café, which her father, Tom Lee, opened on Clayton Road in 2008 and has evolved into a popular chain — to learn how to launch a retail line.

But she’d rather focus on what’s ahead of her than behind her.

Collier is scouting other markets to break into after opening Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s third restaurant earlier this year at Ballpark Village. She also has three more St. Louis-area restaurants in various stages of conceptualization and is “working on some pretty big accounts” for Katie’s retail line of frozen pizzas, pastas and sauces, which are currently in about 400 grocery stores across the country.

After that, Collier expressed interest in giving Katie’s Rock Hill location “a redo,” which would also potentially include a brand-new concept inspired by her restaurateur aunt, Zoe Robinson.

