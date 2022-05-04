Kingside Diner plans expansion with smaller concepts

While the new location will be carry-out and delivery focused, customers will be able to dine both inside and outside the restaurant.

ST. LOUIS — Kingside Diner, the chess-themed local breakfast chain, is opening a new, smaller-scale concept, Kingside Express, in the Delmar Loop in June. Its owner plans to open two more Kingside Express locations in the next year or so, one in Cortex in Midtown and another at an undisclosed location.

The new space is located at 6170 Delmar Blvd., in the former Thai Café space, is 2,300 square feet. While the new location will be carry-out and delivery focused, customers will be able to dine both inside and outside the restaurant. The space seats 20 both inside and outside.

The location is owned by Washington University and is being leased to Kingside Diner.

Owner Aaron Teitelbaum said he has been looking for a way to expand the Kingside brand in a financially savvy way for a few years now. He wanted to grow without impacting the labor force due to the “obvious labor issues these days.”

For example, the two current locations, in Central West End and Clayton, are large spaces that require 50-60 employees on the payroll to keep the doors open, according to Teitelbaum.

Investing in smaller spaces that require fewer employees means “less of a financial outlay,” Teitelbaum said. “We don’t have to generate as much business as we have had to with these other locations.”

The idea to go small is also connected to Teitelbaum’s desire to bring his brand into hotels and airports, where small-scale chains are needed. He said the restaurant will be “much more casual” than the other locations.